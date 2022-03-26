Boone County woman reported missing

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for Nikki Wilhoite, 41, who is missing and could be in danger.

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman reported missing and possibly in danger.

Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, is described by authorities as 5’3” tall, weighing 135 pounds with very short brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at her residence Thursday night northeast of Lebanon.

She does not have her necessary medication and could be in danger.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Lieutenant Detective Jason Reynolds at 765-483-6405 or jreynolds@co.boone.in.us.

