Police issue Silver Alert for teen missing from Wheatfield

Emma Whitaker was last seen Thursday evening.

WHEATFIELD, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a missing teen.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 17-year-old Emma Whitaker.

Whitaker is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 133 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, tie-dye shirt and blue jeans.

Whitaker is missing from Wheatfield, which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

She was last seen on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 219-866-7344 or call 911

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.