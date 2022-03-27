A Boone County wife and mother was found dead, and her husband is now in jail.

LEBANON, Indiana — Less than a day after she was reported missing, a Boone County wife and mother was found dead, and her husband is now jailed - accused of her murder.

Court documents showed 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite" had filed for separation from her husband, Andrew Wilhoite, last week. Social media posts indicate she recently finished chemotherapy.

Wilhoite was reported missing by coworkers on Friday and law enforcement began searching the area around the couple's rural Lebanon home.

Saturday morning, police found her body in a creek near their property.

"I can't even imagine the overwhelming grief the family is going through," said Indiana State Sergeant Ron Galaviz, "also, their friends and the community as a whole."

State Police detectives believe Andrew hit Nikki in the head during an argument, then drove her to the creek and dumped her body.

A friend of Nikki's, Jodi Metcalf, told 13News of the instant connection she and Nikki had, and how she remembers her:

"From day one, she and I had an instant connection! I felt like I’d known her for a long time. And no matter what she was facing, she continued to smile and stay strong! She will be greatly missed and I pray for her sweet beautiful children."

Galaviz said the support from the community and the collaboration between State Police and the Boone County Sheriff's Office made all the difference in helping to bring Nikki home, and in arresting Andrew.

"The community rallied around this family," he said. "The community themselves helped to look for Mrs. Wilhoite until the tragic discovery. The community did what they could and we are really appreciative of it."