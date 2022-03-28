Job fair this week for workers at Plainfield Walmart warehouse destroyed by fire

Walmart said associates placed in new roles during the job fair will maintain their current pay base and benefits.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart is holding a job fair for workers displaced by the fire at the Plainfield fulfillment center.

The job fair will run March 29-31 and will focus on placing the workers into new positions. It will be held at the CRG Event Center, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Suite 205 in Plainfield.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the ATF investigation into the fire.

The March 16 fire at the facility destroyed the fulfillment center, which is located at 9590 Allpoints Pkwy., near Ronald Reagan Parkway and East County Road 100 South.

All of the 1,000 Walmart employees escaped the fire. Walmart said it would pay employees for 40 hours, plus overtime, and place them in positions at nearby stores and warehouses. 13News has asked what those positions at the job fair will be and is waiting on a response. Walmart said associates placed in new roles during the job fair will maintain their current pay base and benefits.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) is now working inside what's still standing of the 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse. The team is trying to learn what started the fire and how and why it spread out of control and burned for hours, creating a huge plume of smoke that drifted north and could be seen all over central Indiana.

The ATF team includes veteran special agents with fire origin-and-cause expertise, forensic chemists, and fire protection engineers. The team works alongside state and local officers in reconstructing the scene, identifying where the fire started, conducting interviews, and sifting through debris to find evidence.

Plainfield Fire Department Chief Brent Anderson said the fire suppression system at the facility was working correctly at the time firefighters arrived. At some point a decision was made by firefighters to turn off the "riser" to the affected area. The riser is a component of the fire suppression system that supplies water to the sprinklers in different areas.