Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shootings in Indianapolis

Police said a body was found in the 3600 block of Whittfield Street Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating after two people were shot early Thursday morning.

One of the victims has died.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A few minutes earlier, dispatchers learned that a person with a gunshot wound had walked in to Riley Hospital for Children. IMPD said that person, an adult, was in stable condition.

Police have not said if they believe there is a connection between the two shootings. There is also no word on possible suspects or motive in the cases.