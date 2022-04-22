Plea deal for Crawfordsville husband charged after wife's body, severed head found

Court records say Hope Parks was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head.

Example video title will go here for this video

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Montgomery County Prosecutor has filed a sealed plea agreement in the murder case against Michael Parks. Police believe Parks murdered his wife, Hope, at their Crawfordsville home sometime between Aug.18 and Aug. 20, 2020.

Michael told Crawfordsville police he had not seen or talked to his wife for two days after they had an argument at the house and she left on Aug. 18. Police searched the property and found dried blood in the driveway, garage, rear deck and backyard. A search warrant led to the discovery of Hope's head buried in the cellar.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report at the time of Parks' arrest.

Seth Hubble lived just a few houses away on Elm Street. He shot video of police taking Michael's truck away as evidence.

"I live here with my wife, and we have three kids," Hubble said at the time. "It's hard. What do you tell them? They wonder, you know, they're young. So, how do you comfort your kids from, you know, telling them that there's a murder right down the street?"

Court records say Hope was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head. Police recovered a .22 caliber rifle from the house and a matching spent cartridge casing from the yard.

Digging deeper in the cellar uncovered plastic bags containing blood-covered rags.

Police also recovered a mobile phone belonging to Hope from a safe in the house.

Michael did not have a serious criminal history in Indiana prior to his wife's death.