Husband arrested after wife's body, severed head found

The Crawfordsville man has been arrested in connection with his wife's death.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Crawfordsville man has been arrested in connection with his wife's death.

Michael Parks was arrested on Friday, Aug. 21 after investigators found his wife's body and severed head.

On Aug. 20, the Montgomery County Police Department responded to reports of a dead woman at CR 225 near Sugar Creek Road. When they arrived, they found a headless female identified as Hope Parks.

Michael Parks told investigators that he and his wife got into an argument on Aug. 18 at which time she left the house with an unidentified person who was driving a silver or white Honda. According to Michael, that was the last time he saw her.

However, after searching the Parks' home, investigators found dried blood on the back deck, a trail of blood in the yard and Hope's body. A severed head with a bullet wound was also discovered in the cellar of the house.

Investigators found a .22 caliber rifle in the home, which matched a .22 caliber rifle casing found in the yard near the trail of blood.

Upon an additional search, a blue tarp stained with blood as well as hair and plastic bags filled with blood-stained rags were found in the cellar where the severed head was discovered. Hope's cell phone was locked in a safe in the house.