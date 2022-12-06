Plea agreement for woman behind deadly Indy stabbings inspired by serial killers

Under the agreement, Kristen Wolf will plead guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and attempted battery.

INDIANAPOLIS — A plea agreement was offered to a woman behind a brutal stabbing attack that left two dead and one injured in 2020.

Under the agreement, Kristen Wolf will plead guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder and attempted battery. The plea agreement calls for a 100-year sentence.

Her sentencing is set for January 2023.

13News learned from court documents the victims told police when they answered their front door, a woman they didn't know launched a vicious attack.

It happened as three people visited a couple of roommates at their far-west side home in Indianapolis on May 11, 2020.

When IMPD officers arrived at Carriage House West, they entered the back door of the unit and found a gruesome crime scene. They described it as having blood in the living room, kitchen and on several walls of the first floor of the apartment.

One of five people inside, who was upstairs, told police he came down after hearing noise downstairs.

In court documents, he explained finding a woman he did not recognize with strawberry-blond hair who was stabbing people downstairs. He ran back upstairs and asked a female tenant if she had any kind of weapon he could use to defend them against the attacker.

By the time the officers arrived, the woman with the knife had left. Officers found Victoria Cook dead from stab wounds. Dylan Dickover died at a hospital and a second woman injured was rushed to surgery.

The victims told police about a cap they believe belonged to the woman that was left behind. They described her as wearing some type of work uniform.

Court documents also show the hat was collected by crime lab evidence technicians and that it contained a patch labeled as Indiana Department of Correction, along with the handwritten name "Wolf."

The cap also contained blood on it along with other possible DNA evidence. That led them to corrections officer Kristen Wolf's job at Madison Correctional Facility, which houses about 600 women under minimum security.

Court documents show detectives found Wolf's alleged manifesto, which explained she got inspiration from serial killers but didn't want to kill someone she knew.

The same document contained information believed to be a written will. There was also information indicating that Wolf was not planning to die but was prepared for it.

The papers were dated May 11, 2020, which is the same day of the murders.

After her arrest at Madison Correctional, Wolf was transported to Indianapolis. During a brief interview prior to transport, Wolf denied being in Indianapolis on May 11.