2 dead in separate investigations in Anderson

Police said the deaths appear suspicious but they don't believe the cases are related.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirm they are investigating two suspicious deaths at different locations.

Police said the death investigations are in the 2900 block of West 11th Street and the 2200 block of West 27th Street.

Police said they do not believe the incidents are related.

Police said a 66-year-old man died in the 2200 block of West 27th Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have detained all parties involved and they have a suspect in custody.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police responded to a domestic incident where a man said he had killed his spouse in the 2900 block of West 11th Street.