Person shot, killed on Indy's near east side

IMPD said the shooting happened Friday around 8:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Brookside Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's near east side Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person down in the 2000 block of East Brookside Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street, around 8:15 a.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.