Person shot, killed on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's near east side Friday morning.
Police responded to a report of a person down in the 2000 block of East Brookside Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street, around 8:15 a.m.
Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.