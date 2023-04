The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Broadway Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers found a victim dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. That location is near East 30th Street and North College Avenue.

There is no information at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.