26-year-old man killed in Beech Grove shooting

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex.

Beech Grove Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of Albany Street, near East Troy and North 25th avenues, shortly after 9 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man, later identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old DeMarcus Antonio French, who had been shot once in the stomach.

Medics took French to Eskenazi Hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police said a disturbance in the common hallway of one of the apartment buildings preceded the shooting.

Beech Grove investigators and crime lab specialists went to the scene to investigate.

Police have not shared information about a possible arrest in the incident.