Man charged with murder in deadly Noblesville shooting of 18-year-old

Ruai Ngundeng Pal, 22, was arrested by police in Franklin, Tennessee, the Noblesville Police Department said.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man has been charged with murder for his alleged role in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in Noblesville in early April.

Police arrested 22-year-old Ruai Ngundeng Pal in Franklin, Tennessee, and he was booked into the Williamson County Jail, the Noblesville Police Department said Thursday night.

According to court records, Pal has also been charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, intimidation, and pointing a firearm at another.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on April 6, officers responded to the 21500 block of Raccoon Court, just south of 216th Street, on the northwest side of the city.

Police found 18-year-old Grayson Aubrey Rhue, of Roswell, Georgia, shot in the driveway of the home. Rhue died at the scene.

Police said they questioned three people at the home who were guests of the homeowner and were housesitting.

Investigators believe Rhue came to the home and rang the doorbell. There was a brief conversation, and then Rhue walked away, according to investigators. The people in the home claim Rhue returned a short time later, came into the home and pointed a gun at them.

One of the people in the home then drew their own gun and fired at Rhue, according to police. Rhue tried to run away, but he collapsed in the driveway and died. The Noblesville Police Department claims a gun was found near Rhue's body.

Police previously stated they were trying to find another person who was believed to have been with Rhue at the time.

On April 20, Noblesville police said investigators believe Pal was the person who accompanied Rhue.

It is not clear exactly what role police allege Pal played in Rhue's death.