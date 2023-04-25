East Indianapolis neighbors engage with youth to deter them from crime

"Enough is enough. It's enough. It's enough."

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting in an east side neighborhood that left one person suffering from a graze wound.

When officers arrived at a home in the 3600 block of Dequincy Street early Tuesday morning, they found bullet holes in a side window.

Investigators say the person was shot by a family member and believe the shooter didn't intent to shoot anyone. No arrests were made.

Recent shootings in the area have made neighbors like Rick and Keisha Simmons concerned.

"Back in the day you can get into it with your friend, fight, y'all will be back friends in five minutes. Now you killing somebody. What is that going to solve?" said Keisha Simmons.

The Simmonses say they pray things will change and the violence stops.

On Saturday, just down the street, two brothers were shot and killed inside the Shell gas station at 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

"Enough is enough. It's enough. It's enough," said Keisha Simmons.

IMPD has been focusing their efforts on finding those responsible and hold them accountable with help from communities.

"We try to put those officers who work in those particular beats every day to build those relationships that we want with the community so that the community can trust us, and our officers can trust the community," said IMPD Ofc. William Young.

The Simmonses have started to build their trust with kids in their surrounding neighborhood by having events or activities.

"I just love the kids and I like to do things, so when I do things, I set it off really big. We're not rich, but we try to do things so that you know so that they can have fun too," said Keisha Simmons.

Fun things like having bounce houses, a football they can play with, even holiday block parties with food and drinks encouraging other neighbors to join.

"When the kids see that people want to do things and be with them and do things, they enjoy that type of stuff," said Keisha Simmons.

Stuff Rick Simmons said is missing in some neighborhoods.

"That's why I got a basketball court in front of my house because where are they going to go to play basketball at? There is no place for them to play basketball. No community center around here for these kids to play with," he said.

Reasons the Simmonses are thankful they can provide some activities.

"The only thing they know is from this block to that block, around the corner over there, around that corner, so most of them end up right there on that basketball court," said Rick Simmons.

A place where many youths stay engaged and connected.

"I just want the community to come together, get ahold of these kids, do things, and we can make things much better," said Keisha Simmons.