INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the southside of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Madison Avenue.

IMPD officers responded to the scene and found a victim who had apparently been shot. That person died from their injuries.

There is no information at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.