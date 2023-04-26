Arrest made in killing of 2 brothers at Indianapolis convenience store

Brothers Jaquareous Mitchell and Jimmy Thomas were gunned down at the Shell gas station at 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in the killing of brothers Jaquareous Mitchell and Jimmy Thomas, who were gunned down inside the Shell gas station at 34th Street and Emerson Avenue over the weekend.

Martice McGee, 20, is being held on charges for murder.

Police said they used surveillance video and witness accounts to help lead investigators to McGee.

Before the arrests were made, 13News spoke to Mitchell's longtime girlfriend about the shooting.

"His brother was his best friend," Jada Catchings said. "He was his brother's keeper. He died going out his brother's keeper."

Catchings and Mitchell have five children together with a sixth on the way.

"I genuinely don't know what to do with myself. I feel bad for his kids, my kids. I just feel bad," Catchings said. "This shouldn't have happened that way. He shouldn't have went out like that."

Catchings tells 13News Mitchell and Thomas were out running a quick errand Saturday afternoon.

"He just was on his way to go get pizza. He went to go get Little Caesars," Catchings said. "I got the text message, he picked it up at 5:14 and then at 5:45 getting a call that he was dead at the gas station."

Mitchell and Thomas were both shot inside the Emerson Food Mart at 3402 N. Emerson Ave., near East 34th Street. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, while Thomas was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact IMPD Det. Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or Jose.Torres@indy.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.