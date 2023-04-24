Death of man found in rural recreation area being investigated as homicide

Manuel Eduardo Heaton, 27, of Evansville was found in northwest Warrick County Saturday morning.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man found dead in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area last week has been identified and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday.

The body of Manuel Eduardo Heaton, 27, of Evansville was found by a passerby in northwest Warrick County Saturday morning.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide. A joint investigation is being conducted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and detectives from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Heaton’s remains were found by a passerby at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of St. Johns Road and Kansas Road, near the Scaup Pit.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200.

