BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg woman is in serious condition after police said her son stabbed her in the head.

Police said they received a call of a stabbing in the 1500 block of Midnight Pass around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a woman in her front yard with multiple stab wounds.

Medics took the woman to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.