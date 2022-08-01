Person dead in shooting on Indianapolis' north side

Police responded to an apartment complex near Michigan Road and West 71st Street shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Kingsford Drive, near Michigan Road and West 71st Street.

There they located a male who appeared to have been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of early Monday morning, police said they did not have any suspect information and had not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

An IMPD spokesperson said this was the 123rd homicide of the year in Indianapolis. There were 146 homicides at this time in 2021.