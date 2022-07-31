IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 9 injured

Four people were shot in Broad Ripple and three more gunshot victims showed up wounded at area hospitals overnight.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent nine people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police.

4 shot in Broad Ripple

Police said two men and two women were shot around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Guilford and Broad Ripple Avenues. All were described to be in good condition by IMPD.

A subject has been detained in the case but detectives have not confirmed he has been arrested.

3 walk in to hospitals with gunshot wounds

IMPD East District officers were called to Community East and IU Health-Methodist hospitals overnight on reports of gunshot victims who showed up at the emergency room.

Two of the victims who came to Community East were reported to be in stable condition. There was no condition shared on the third victim who came to Methodist.

Investigators are working to determine where the three shootings occurred.

East side shooting

Just before 7 a.m. East District officers were called to the area of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue and found a person shot. That victim was in stable condition when taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Downtown shooting

IMPD Downtown District officers found the ninth shooting victim of the morning when they were called to an apartment building in the 700 block of East Georgia Street, near I-65/I-70.

That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.