1 critically wounded in northwest Indy shooting

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday near West 38th Street and North High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of North High School Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They found one victim who had apparently been shot.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.