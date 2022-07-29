Woman, 20, arrested for alleged shooting during I-70 road rage incident

State police found the suspect vehicle broken down on I-65 at Meridian Street moments after the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly firing shots at another vehicle in an apparent incident of road rage.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers received a call about the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Troopers found the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Impala, moments later, broken down due to mechanical issues on the side of Interstate 65 near Meridian Street.

Three adult females were in the car when troopers arrived on the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the Impala was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a tan Buick on Interstate 70 near the Rural/Keystone exit. A passenger in the Impala reportedly pointed a handgun out of the window and fired several shots at the other vehicle, police said.

Police searched the Impala and found two handguns.

Troopers arrested 20-year-old Maya Williams of Indianapolis, a passenger in the Impala, and was being held at the Marion County Jail. The other two women in the car were not arrested.

Formal charges against Williams will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.