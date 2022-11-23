Docs: Man spent decades terrorizing Indianapolis woman and, later, her husband

Patrick Kearney began stalking the woman in college after she denied him. When she graduated, he went quiet - only to start harassing her 20 years later.

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors say an Arizona man has been stalking, harassing and threatening an Indianapolis woman, and later her husband, for more than two decades — calling them hundreds of times, sending packages with poison in them and saying they should die.

Patrick Kearney, 40, of Saddlebrook, Arizona, was indicted by a federal grand jury and faces charges of interstate stalking, transmitting threats via interstate communications and making harassing telephone calls to the Indianapolis couple.

Court documents say Kearney began stalking and harassing the woman in the early 2000s, when he and the woman attended college together.

Kearney sought a relationship with the woman, but she wasn't interested. That's when he began a stalking and harassment campaign targeting her.

When she graduated college, she never saw Kearney again.

In September 2019, nearly 20 years later, Kearney began terrorizing the woman again.

Documents say he sent her letters and packages telling her she should have died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that she should eat poison and that she should go to hell.

He also repeatedly called the woman at all hours of the day and night and left profane, insulting voicemails on her phone.

When Kearney learned the woman was engaged to be married — after finding the woman's wedding website online — he began harassing and threatening the woman's husband as well.

Prosecutors say between Oct. 2019 and Sept. 2022, Kearney called the couple's cell phones 404 times and left at least 155 voicemails. He also sent multiple packages to their home that had insect poison and pornographic material in them.

Kearney was arrested and appeared in federal court in Arizona on Oct. 12, before being transported to Indiana.

He has his initial court appearance in Indianapolis on Nov. 17. On Nov. 23 he was taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kearney could be sentenced to five years in prison on each of three charges he faces. He is also looking at up to two years in prison for each of the other six charges filed against him.

If convicted, he could also be fined $250,000 and sentenced to up to three years of supervised release following any prison term.