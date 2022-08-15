Husband of missing Carmel mom found not guilty of stalking woman in unrelated case

The charge stemmed from a March 2021 incident in Georgia when, documents say, Xavier Breland Jr. hid a tracking device to stalk the mother of his child.

CARMEL, Ind. — A man who's been named a person of interest in his wife's disappearance from Carmel earlier this year was acquitted in an unrelated stalking case.

A jury found 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr. not guilty of aggravated stalking on Aug. 11, 2022.

The charge stemmed from a March 2021 incident in Georgia when, documents say, he hid a tracking device to stalk the mother of his child. At the time, the woman he was accused of stalking had a restraining order against him.

After being arrested and released, Breland allegedly violated the restraining order again and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail in Georgia on March 16 after being extradited from the Hamilton County Jail.

It's not the first time he's been extradited. Court records say he was arrested in 2007 on a fugitive warrant in Florida and sent back here to Indiana.

Most recently, Breland was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, Ciera Breland (Locklair). The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps them find her.

Ciera was last seen Feb. 24, 2022, in Johns Creek, Georgia. She was visiting family there with Breland, their 5-month-old son, and their dog.

Breland reported his wife missing to the Carmel Police Department on Feb. 26, but the FBI said there's no evidence that Ciera ever returned home from Georgia.

Ciera's last known location was 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. in Johns Creek, Georgia at 7:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. She was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia license plate TMB5869.

The FBI is working with both the Johns Creek Police Department and the Carmel Police Department in the investigation. Law enforcement officers have not yet ruled out foul play in her disappearance and Xavier has been named as a person of interest in the case.

Ciera is described as a 31-year-old woman who has blonde hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.