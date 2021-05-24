Parents of downtown Indy hotel shooting survivor seek answers

Kennedi White should be getting ready for her high school graduation. Instead, she's recovering from a shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — The parents of an Indianapolis-area high school senior are seeking answers after she was shot in downtown Indianapolis.

Kennedi White told a family member when she left home Sunday night that she was headed to the Fairfield Inn & Suites on West Washington Street. But while, outside she fell victim to gunfire, and now her parents hope whoever is responsible for the shooting is caught.

The 18-year-old loves taking photos with her family, especially her two brothers. She is the middle child of the siblings.

Kennedi is one of three people who were shot downtown overnight and she is the only survivor. That is something her parents are not taking for granted.

"She will get to go back home. But our hearts go out to the family whose children can't go back home," her mother, Courtney Starms said. "The big question is 'Why?'"

Kennedi's parents want to know why someone started shooting around 1 a.m. Monday outside the downtown hotel. Two men died from their gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed Kennedi to the emergency room in serious condition. She spent most of the night in surgery.

Kennedi not only just celebrated her 18th birthday this month, but had plans to participate in the North Central High School graduation ceremony Wednesday. Instead, she is in somewhat of a touch-and-go situation with a long road to recovery that doctors, and her parents are monitoring closely.

Her parents told 13News their daughter is just like any other teenager who loves to have fun. They never expected to get a phone call that she had been shot.

"There is nothing wrong with people having fun," said Ricco Starms, Kennedi's dad. He said that's something she should be able to do without him having any worries that she's going to make it home.

"The gun violence is just out of control," Courtney said.

Although witnesses are cooperating with police, investigators have not named a motive and call the deadly shooting an isolated case. Either way, the 18-year-old's parents want someone held accountable.

"Right now, we are going moment by moment and hope she heals like we are expecting her to," Courtney said.

Ricco said he hopes the shooter develops a conscience and turns themselves in.