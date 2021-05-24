x
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown hotel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were killed and one other person was injured in a shooting at a downtown hotel early Monday morning. 

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a hotel at 501 W Washington Street. 

When officers arrived on scene, they located three victims who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after and two other victims were transported to a local hospital, both listed in critical condition. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available. 

The investigation is ongoing.