1 dead, 2 injured in downtown hotel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were killed and one other person was injured in a shooting at a downtown hotel early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a hotel at 501 W Washington Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located three victims who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after and two other victims were transported to a local hospital, both listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.