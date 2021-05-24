x
1 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

Police said the shooting happened in the 10300 block of Governours Lane.
IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on Governours Lane on Indy's far east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.  

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 10338 Governours Lane shortly before 3 p.m on Monday, May 24, 2021.  

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

Police have not released any suspect information.

