1 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at 10338 Governours Lane shortly before 3 p.m on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police have not released any suspect information.
What other people are reading:
- 2 men dead, 1 woman injured in shooting near downtown hotel
- 25-year-old man arrested for Miami County triple homicide
- Man accused of several rapes, stalking women in Philly arrested in Indy
- Indianapolis man set to attend his 75th Indy 500
- WATCH: Indiana father returns from deployment, surprises son at baseball game