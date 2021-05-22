Man accused of several rapes, stalking women in Philly arrested in Indy

28-year-old Kevin Bennett is an Indianapolis native who is accused of several rapes and stalking incidents that happened in Philadelphia over the last week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis law enforcement arrested a suspect wanted for a series of gunpoint robberies and sexual assaults that happened in Philadelphia last week.

A manhunt for 28-year-old Kevin Bennett has ended with his arrest in Indianapolis at 1:50 p.m. Saturday.

The Indianapolis native was wanted by Philadelphia Police for sexually assaulting a total of three strangers at gunpoint between Sunday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 18.

The first incident happened at around 5 a.m. on May 16, when a woman said she was sitting in her parked car in the 1100 block of W. Ontario Street. Police allege Bennett went up to the woman's vehicle and pulled out a small silver gun. He then ordered the woman to get out of her car and walked her to an alleyway where he sexually assaulted her.

The second incident happened on May 18. Philadelphia Police went to a home in the 900 block of N. 8th Street for a reported home invasion at gun point. When they arrived they spoke with two women who said at around 10:20 a.m. a man they didn't know posed as an electrical worker and got inside their apartment. Once inside, the man, believed to be Bennett, pulled out a silver handgun and then sexually assaulted and robbed the victims.

Bennett is also a suspect in four separate stalking incidents that were reported to police between May 15 and May 18. Police said the incidents all happened to strangers who were leaving clubs after dark.

One stalking incident happened on May 18 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of N. 8th Street. The incident happened 10 hours before police said Bennett sexually assaulted the two women in an apartment complex also in the 900 block of N. 8th Street. The stalking incident happened at 12 a.m. when police said the suspect, believed to be Bennett, was in an apartment complex. He slid along a wall toward a woman who had just returned from a sports club. She saw him and ran screaming to a neighbor's apartment.