Man, 25, arrested for Miami County triple homicide

Three people, including a child, were found dead in a home. An uninjured 2-year-old boy was also found in the home.

PERU, Ind. — State police and the Miami County Sheriff's Officer worked together to arrest a 25-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide.

Sunday, police arrested Mitchell Page of Brookston, IN on three counts of murder.

On May 21, 2021, officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 2800 block of South 300 West in Peru, IN to check the welfare of the residents.

Officers found the bodies of 26-year-old Jessica Sizemore, 37-year-old Jessiah Hall and 4-year-old Rae’Lynn Sizemore.

All three of the victims lived at the home. Preliminary evidence indicates they were shot to death on May 16, 2021, according to officials. Autopsies have been scheduled.

An uninjured 2-year-old boy was also found at the home and was transported to Duke’s Memorial Hospital where he was medically cleared. The boy was released into the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services Miami County Division.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Page for three counts of murder. He was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Lafayette, IN. Sizemore and Page have a child together.