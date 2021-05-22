3 found shot to death in Miami County home

PERU, Ind. — Three people were found shot to death in a Miami County home on Friday.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office said a family member, who wasn't able to get in touch with their family, asked the sheriff's office to go to the family's home and check on them.
Deputies went to the home, located in Peru, Indiana, and discovered the bodies of three victims who had died from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police and the Miami County Coroner's Office have launched a joint investigation into the three deaths.
Authorities are withholding the identities of the three who died pending further investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information concerning this matter to contact the Miami County Sheriff's Office at (765)472-1322 or the Indiana State Police at (765)473-6666.