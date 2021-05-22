3 found shot to death in Miami County home

Miami County authorities were asked to check a home after a family member said they couldn't get in touch with their family who lived there.

PERU, Ind. — Three people were found shot to death in a Miami County home on Friday.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office said a family member, who wasn't able to get in touch with their family, asked the sheriff's office to go to the family's home and check on them.

Deputies went to the home, located in Peru, Indiana, and discovered the bodies of three victims who had died from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police and the Miami County Coroner's Office have launched a joint investigation into the three deaths.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the three who died pending further investigation.