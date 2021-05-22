Man dies in northeast Indiana building explosion

Fire investigators believe the explosion and subsequent fire was caused by a natural gas leak. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a building explosion in Columbia City that left one person dead Saturday morning.

According to ISP, multiple police agencies went to a warehouse, located at 515 North Line Street in Columbia City near Dollar General, that had exploded at around 9 a.m. Saturday.

First responders arrived to find the warehouse was fully engulfed in flames. The explosion caused a power outage throughout the area and impacted a number of traffic signals, according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.

There were reportedly three adults in or around the building at the time of the initial explosion. Two of those adults were able to escape the building only suffering minor injuries.

ISP said one man remained trapped inside and was unable to be rescued due to the size and nature of the fire.

The fire was extinguished at around 2:30 p.m. At this point, police and fire investigators were able to go into the building where they located and recovered the body of the man who had died while trapped inside.

There was significant damage to several adjacent business and residential structures to the south and west of the warehouse.

Fire investigators believe the explosion and subsequent structure first was related to a natural gas leak. However, the State Fire Marshal's Office will be handling the fire portion of the investigation which will officially determine the cause and manner.

ISP is working with local agencies to conduct the death investigation.