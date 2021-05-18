x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Man dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy's northeast side

The incident happened on East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, near Emerson Way and East 56th Street, around 4:30 a.m.
Credit: Adobe Stock

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, near Emerson Way and East 56th Street.

The driver of the vehicle told IMPD that a man with black clothing was standing in the roadway. The driver reportedly swerved to miss the man but hit him and flipped the vehicle along Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What other people are reading: