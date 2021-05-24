Philly DA announces plans to charge alleged serial rapist, stalker arrested in Indy

Police said Kevin Bennett, 28, of Indianapolis, would frequent Philadelphia-area nightclubs, choose women to attack then follow them home.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Philadelphia District Attorney plans to file multiple charges against an Indianapolis man accused of raping three women and stalking others over the course of a few days.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday, he intends to charge 28-year-old Kevin Bennett, of Indianapolis, with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and stalking.

Bennett is currently behind bars in Marion County after an Indianapolis Federal Bureau of Investigation operation led to his arrest on Saturday.

Bennett was wanted by Philadelphia Police for sexually assaulting three strangers at gunpoint between Sunday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 18.

"I hope that Philadelphia residents join us in expressing our gratitude to the survivors who decided to speak out in order to prevent further trauma to others and help bring Mr. Bennett to justice," Krasner said.

Bennett is now awaiting extradition to Philadelphia. When he returns to the city, Krasner said he will face additional charges including robbery, burglary, and violations of the uniform firearms acts. Bennett is a potential suspect in similar crimes in eight other states.

Philadelphia Police launched a manhunt for Bennett last week. He was accused of selecting women to attack by frequenting Philadelphia-area nightclubs. Police said Bennett would follow women home and attack them.

"Over the course of approximately four days, Kevin Bennett terrorized and assaulted numerous women in Philadelphia," said DAO Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit Supervisor Branwen McNabb.

In one incident, Bennett is said to have posed as an electrical worker to get into an apartment that had two women inside. Once inside Bennett pulled out a silver handgun and then sexually assaulted and robbed the victims.

Bennett is also a suspect in four separate stalking incidents that were reported to police between May 15 and May 18. Police said the incidents all happened to strangers who had left clubs after dark.

One stalking incident happened at midnight on May 18 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 8th Street. The incident happened 10 hours before police said Bennett sexually assaulted the two women in an apartment complex also in the 900 block of North 8th Street.

Bennett is accused of getting into the apartment complex at around midnight. The victim, who had just returned from a club, said she saw him slide across the wall toward her. When she saw him, she ran screaming to a neighbor's apartment.

"Thanks to the courage of these victims coming forward and the outstanding investigation by the PPD's SVU and FBI, this suspect was taken into custody and women in Philadelphia and surrounding counties are safer today," McNabb said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the case is being encouraged to call the PPD's Special Victim's Unit at 215-685-3264. WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence 24/7 hotline is 215-985-3333 and the Philadelphia Domestic Abuse Hotline can be reached at 866-723-3014.