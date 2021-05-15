1 killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. near S. State Avenue and E. Pleasant Run Pkwy S. Drive.

When officers got to the area they found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.