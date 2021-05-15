1 killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. near S. State Avenue and E. Pleasant Run Pkwy S. Drive.
When officers got to the area they found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
IMPD aggravated assault detectives were investigating the shooting until the man died at the hospital. This is when the investigation was turned over to IMPD homicide detectives.