October homicide numbers in Indianapolis continue to climb

As of Sunday, there have been 14 homicides this month, which averages out to more than one per day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis hasn't had a break from the violence so far this month. IMPD reports they've seen an increase in homicides since Oct. 1.

As of Sunday, there have been 14 homicides this month, which averages out to more than one per day.

In 2021, Indianapolis ended the month of October with 34 homicides.

Although the homicide numbers seem high so far, to put them in perspective, the overall numbers year to date are actually more than 14% lower than last year. However, if this recent rate don't slow down, we could revisit those numbers.

With two months left in the year, the current total number of homicides is 179. The total number of homicides in 2021 was 272.

Police say there's no one reason for the increase in gun violence, but no matter the circumstances, firing a weapon should be a last resort.

"That's going to affect a whole family. Whether this is a mom, dad, son, or daughter so many people are impacted by the death of one person," IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said.