Northwest Indianapolis shooting leaves man critically wounded

The shooting reportedly happened at a Marathon gas station at West 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that has left one person in critical condition on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers were at Pike Township Fire Station 61 on West 71st Street near Georgetown Road when they heard gunshots that seemed to come from the Marathon gas station next door. The officers responded to the scene and found the adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the victim's car traveled across the street after the shooting and struck a house.