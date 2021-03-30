Special prosecutor promises transparency in deadly officer-involved shooting in Speedway

Speedway Police said officers shot and killed 28-year-old De'Aire Gray after they claim he showed a weapon Feb. 12.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — The special prosecutor looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Speedway on Feb. 12 is promising the community transparency. Attorney Chris Gaal, a former Monroe County prosecutor, said his goal "is to ensure that evidence is collected and examined in as sterile an environment as possible."

Gaal was appointed special prosecutor March 4 and received documents on the investigation from the Speedway Police Department on March 12. After reviewing those documents, Gaal called for an independent law enforcement agency to take over the investigation. That investigation is still happening, according to Gaal.

"Under my appointment as Special Prosecutor I am committed to faithfully and honestly discharging my duties. I am further committed to transparency, to the extent consistent with and in accordance with my legal obligations," Gaal said in a release.

The Feb. 12 incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West 25th Street, not far from Interstate 465.

Speedway Police Lt. Angel Rodriguez told 13News officers were conducting an investigation when they encountered a man who ran from them. Police ran after the man, later identified as 28-year-old De'Aire Gray, and said he showed a weapon.

That's when an officer fired, hitting Gray. At the time, Speedway police described Gray's injuries as non-life-threatening. Gray ended up dying at the hospital nine days later.

The Marion County Coroner released information about Gray's death, saying he passed away from multiple gunshot wounds.

None of the officers were injured.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears called for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case to maintain the public's trust in sensitive cases like this one.

"The size of the Speedway Police Department necessitates a close working relationship between officers and employees of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In order to avoid an appearance of impropriety, it is necessary to appoint a Special Prosecutor," Mears said in a earlier in March.

The Speedway Police Department has not yet released information on the officers involved in the shooting. The public incident report filed on the case indicates 18 Speedway officers responded to the shooting scene around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. As part of the investigation, Speedway Police called for a tow truck to transport a red 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier.