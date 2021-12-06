Public comment welcomed on IMPD disciplinary system

Last year, Mayor Joe Hogsett directed the Merit Board to give IMPD’s disciplinary policy a full review.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Police Merit Board wants to know what you think about proposed changes to how IMPD officers are disciplined.

The board will hold a hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in room 2248 of the City-County Building to hear public comments on the proposal.

In addition, people who live in Marion County can comment in writing on the changes by emailing IMPD_Planning@indy.gov by noon on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Here’s a look at what the discipline matrix would look like:

Last year, Mayor Joe Hogsett directed the Merit Board to give IMPD’s disciplinary policy a full review and compare it with those used in other cities.

About the Police Merit Board:

Under City-County ordinance, the Merit Board is to “establish disciplinary policies for use in all disciplinary matters of the department” and “[a]ll disciplinary charges shall be based on these rules and regulations.”

The Police Merit board deals with issues related to hiring, promotion, and discipline of the sworn officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Four members are appointed by the mayor, one is appointed by the City-County Council, and two are elected by the sworn officers of IMPD.