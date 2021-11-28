IMPD makes arrest in overnight homicide near Eagle Creek

Police were called on a family disturbance on the west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested a man for murder early Sunday morning following a family disturbance at a home near Eagle Creek Reservoir on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police arrested 26-year-old Peter Shales after officers found another man unconscious when they were called to a home on Stoughton Court off 46th Street and Dandy Trail shortly after 1 a.m.

The man showed signs of trauma and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities did not share the victim's name or his relationship with Shales, who was arrested without incident, according to IMPD.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a charging decision on Shales, who is currently in the Marion County Jail awaiting a court date.