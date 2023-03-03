IMPD: Man shot out tires of Instacart driver on city's northeast side

The woman told police she was lost while trying to deliver an order near Arlington Avenue and East 56th Street, and that's when a man pointed a gun at her.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Instacart driver found herself in a terrifying situation when she said a man pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on her.

It happened Feb. 17 on the northeast side of Indianapolis, near Arlington Avenue and East 56th Street.

The woman told police she was trying to deliver an order but was lost as she could not see the addresses on the buildings.

The woman told police that as she was turning around, she saw a man point a gun in the air and fire. She told the man then pointed the gun at her car and shot out both tires on the driver's side of the car.

The woman drove away and called police.

Officers went to the location and found spent shells on the ground.

Further investigation led them to De Jae Radford as a suspect. According to court documents, officers searched Radford's home and found a gun matching the shells at the crime scene. Officers also said they found another gun and suspected drugs.

When questioned by investigators, Radford allegedly claimed he was protecting his family the night he shot the Instacart driver's tires out. He told them his car had recently been stolen and that he was having trouble with his neighbor.