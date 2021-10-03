Former Danville man charged in daughter's 2020 death

Richard Osowski is facing charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent causing death.

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a former Danville resident accused of playing a role in his 4-year-old daughter's death.

The charges stem from an incident in January 2020. Officers from the Danville Metropolitan Police Department responded to Hendricks Regional Health on Jan. 11, 2020 after a 4-month-old baby came into the ER showing signs of a head injury.

The girl was transferred to Riley Children's Hospital an died seven days later. The Marion County Coroner's Office said the child's injuries were caused by blunt force trauma to the head and spine and ruled her death a homicide in September 2020.

After an investigation by Danville police, the prosecutor's office filed charges for aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent causing death against the girl's father, 29-year-old Richard Osowski, now of Trafalgar.

"Our department is deeply saddened by the death of this defenseless four-month-old baby girl," Danville police said in a statement. "Our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly since the moment this call came in to bring justice for this heinous crime. Our investigation included a large amount of executed search warrants, countless interviews, a large amount of medical evidence and an unwavering resolve by everyone within our department to make sure this girl’s horrible death was solved."

Osowski was booked into the Hendricks County Jail Wednesday afternoon.