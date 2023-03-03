Southern Indiana man sentenced to 25 years for recording sex abuse of 7-year-old girl

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Warrick County Sheriff's Office.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Shane C. Collins, of Warrick County, recorded a video of himself engaging in a sex act with a 7-year-old girl. During a three-day period in March 2021, Collins took additional sexually explicit pictures of the child.

Collins saved recordings of the abuse, the DOJ said.

“Every child deserves to grow up safe, loved, and free from sexual abuse. Sexual predators like this defendant inflict lifelong trauma on vulnerable victims to satisfy their own criminal lusts,” Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement. “Every day he is in federal prison is another day we can be certain he will not harm a child. I commend the work of the FBI and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office for ensuring that the public and the victim are protected from any further abuses by this dangerous pedophile.”