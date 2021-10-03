Man killed in Anderson road rage shooting

Witnesses told police the shooting happened as a result of a road rage incident at the intersection of Broadway and Webster streets.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was killed in a road rage shooting in Anderson on Sunday.

The Anderson Police Department said it's investigating a fatal shooting that was the result of a road rage incident at the intersection of Broadway and Webster streets.

Officers were called to the area at around 2:44 a.m. on a report of a person shot and arrived to find a 46-year-old man near the road with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an Anderson hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired out of a small dark-colored sedan before the car fled the area, heading north on Broadway Street.

Police said the sedan was also seen just minutes before the shooting happened, in the neighborhood surrounding Webster Street.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, and the case remains under investigation.

As per the police department's policy, the man’s identity is being withheld until the man's family has been notified. Police have not said if a suspect has been identified or arrested.