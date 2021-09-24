Anderson PD arrests bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Anderson Police Department arrested a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Thursday.
Officers arrested Raymond Johnson, 32, after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Officers had stopped Johnson's gold Chevrolet Monte Carlo as it matched the description of a suspect's vehicle in the robbery of the First Merchants Bank at 1526 E. 53rd St. in Anderson.
During the robbery, the suspect had a handgun and fired off one shot. No one was injured, but the robber did get away with some cash.
Johnson is in the Madison County jail as the prosecutor's office considers charges.