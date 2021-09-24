Anderson PD arrests bank robbery suspect

Officers arrested Raymond Johnson, 32, after a traffic stop early Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Anderson Police Department arrested a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Thursday.

Officers arrested Raymond Johnson, 32, after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Officers had stopped Johnson's gold Chevrolet Monte Carlo as it matched the description of a suspect's vehicle in the robbery of the First Merchants Bank at 1526 E. 53rd St. in Anderson.

During the robbery, the suspect had a handgun and fired off one shot. No one was injured, but the robber did get away with some cash.