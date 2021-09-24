Counterfeit pills linked to overdoses in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is warning of counterfeit pills that are linked to recent overdoses.
The pills are made to look like prescription medications such as Oxycodone. The issue is they often contain fentanyl.
“Counterfeit pills, especially those containing fentanyl, pose a serious public health and safety risk as the consumption of a single pill can cause death,” said Sheriff Matthew Myers.
The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information about the selling or production of the pills to call them at 812-379-1650.
