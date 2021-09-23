Police: Robbery suspect fired shot inside Anderson bank

It happened Thursday at a First Merchants Bank Branch on East 53rd Street

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a lone suspect robbed a First Merchants Bank branch.

It happened at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East 53rd Street.

Police said the armed suspect jumped onto a bank counter and demanded money. He fired a single shot inside the bank. No one was injured.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen going east from the bank.

If you have information, contact Det. Jake Brooks at (765) 648.6655.