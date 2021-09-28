Indiana police chase stolen vehicle until crash, car goes up in flames

Kevin Brown Jr., 18, of Anderson, was driving a stolen Chevrolet Malibu when police caught up to him and began to chase him.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A driver in a stolen car was chased by police in Tippecanoe County before he crashed and the car went up in flames.

Dispatchers received a call Tuesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. reporting a stolen vehicle that was headed north on Interstate 65.

Kevin Brown Jr., 18, of Anderson, was driving the stolen Chevrolet Malibu onto the exit ramp from I-65 onto State Road 26 when police caught up to him and tried to pull him over, according to Indiana State Police.

Brown took the exit but didn't pull over. ISP said Brown continued through the traffic light at State Road 26 and went back onto I-65 north.

Tippecanoe County deputies and ISP troopers chased Brown, who lost control of the car at the 173-mile marker. The car went off the road and caught on fire. Officers were able to get Brown out of the car and police said he was not hurt in the crash.

ISP said officers tried to put out the fire using multiple fire extinguishers, but the car became engulfed in flames. This is when firefighters were called and they extinguished the fire.

Police arrested Brown on suspicion of the following charges:

Felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Felony vehicle theft

Misdemeanor aggressive driving

Misdemeanor reckless driving

Misdemeanor operating without ever receiving a drivers license