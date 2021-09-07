Man gets 10 years for fiery crash that killed Indiana police dog

Clarence Shearer pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and causing the death of a law enforcement animal.

COLUMBIA CITY, Indiana — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fiery 2019 crash that killed a police dog.

Thirty-three-year-old Clarence Shearer pleaded guilty in Whitley Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and causing the death of a law enforcement animal.

A judge ordered the sentence to be served consecutively with a 26-year sentence Shearer received in Marshall County in the same case.

During a chase, a Whitley County deputy deployed stop sticks and parked his vehicle in a crossover.

Shearer drove into the crossover and struck the vehicle at high speed. The police dog, named Cas, was trapped inside as the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The deputy was not injured.