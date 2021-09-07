Person dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's northwest side

A motorcycle collided with an SUV near West 56th Street and Lafayette Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Indy's northwest side Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. A Toyota SUV was going east on West 56th Street, turning left onto Lafayette Road as a motorcycle was going west on 56th Street, and the vehicles collided.

The person on the motorcycle went to a local hospital, and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Officials have not yet released the name of the person who died in the crash.