Officers who shot suspect on south side of Indianapolis identified

The suspect, 31-year-old Aung Aung, has been charged with attempted murder.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD identified the three officers involved in shooting a suspect on the south side of Indianapolis Aug. 27.

The officers are Noel Gudat (19-year veteran) Daniel Beasley ( 1-year veteran) and Kyle Runnels (3-year veteran).

The suspect, 31-year-old Aung Aung, has been charged with attempted murder.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the Greentree Apartments near Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.

Police said multiple people called 911 after the Aung allegedly fired shots inside the apartment complex. He is said to have continued shooting after police arrived.

Officers reportedly told Aung to drop his gun "numerous" times, to which they say he did not respond. When Aung reportedly fired at officers, three officers fired their weapons, hitting Aung three times.

Aung was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition. His condition was later downgraded to critical, but police said he had stabilized.

No officers were injured.

Police said it is still not known why Aung was shooting a gun in the apartment complex, but the officers were wearing body cameras that activated during the incident.